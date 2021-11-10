x
Disgraced former Tennessee House speaker won't seek reelection

Glen Casada resigned as House speaker in 2019 amid scandals after serving only months in the position, but was reelected last year as a lawmaker.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada says he won't seek reelection to the state legislature. 

The Franklin Republican has been a state lawmaker since 2003 and also has served as caucus chairman and majority leader in the House. 

He resigned as House speaker in 2019 amid scandals after serving only months in the position, but was reelected last year as a lawmaker.

He noted several accomplishments including his sponsorship of a constitutional amendment to ban the personal state income tax as well as pro-life and pro-business initiatives. 

He resigned as speaker after revelations he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff years ago.

