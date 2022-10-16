District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more

Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A.'s office were Black, Steve Mulroy has fired nine people total and hired six new employees so far.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place.

Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's office were Black, Steve Mulroy has fired nine people total and hired six new employees so far.

Seven of those fired were assistant district attorneys and two of those fired were legal investigators.

Mulroy said that in an office that employs 115 attorneys, firing seven of them is hardly a "mass firing."

Mulroy has already hired six new employees, including five attorneys. He has said he plans to hire many more, but didn't comment of if that means firing anyone else who currently works in the office.

In a statement via Twitter, Mulroy said that those hired "represent a breadth of professional experience" and that they will bring the office "closer to better representing the full diversity of our community."

I'm proud to announce that the @ShelbyCountyDA's office has added six new attorneys to the team:



1/4 — Steve Mulroy (@SteveMulroy901) October 14, 2022

Ernest Brooks, II, Denania Galloway, Melanie Headely, Kindle Nance, and Krysa Scully will join the office as Assistant District Attorneys.



Jessica Indingaro will serve as Special Assistant for Projects & Government Relations.



All will start between now and mid-November. 2/4 — Steve Mulroy (@SteveMulroy901) October 14, 2022

These attorneys represent a wide breadth of professional experience. Together, they bring our office closer to better representing the full diversity of our community. They include former prosecutors, former public defenders, and members of the private bar. 3/4 — Steve Mulroy (@SteveMulroy901) October 14, 2022