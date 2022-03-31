Here's what you need to know about voting in Tennessee, why it matters

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — In just a few weeks, Tennessee voters will cast ballots for the Democratic and Republican primaries in May.
Typically, presidential elections get a lot of attention, but local elections matter just as much, if not more.
“It is huge,” said Debby Gould, with the Tennessee League of Women Voters. “It’s everyone who makes a decision that really impacts you and your daily life.”
This May, more than two dozen spots are up for grabs in Shelby County.
Voters will select Democratic or Republican nominees for:
Republican Primary
District Attorney
Shelby County Mayor
Shelby County Commissioner District 1
Shelby County Commissioner District 2
Shelby County Commissioner District 3
Shelby County Commissioner District 4
Shelby County Commissioner District 5
Shelby County Commissioner District 6
Shelby County Commissioner District 7
Shelby County Commissioner District 8
Shelby County Commissioner District 9
Shelby County Commissioner District 10
Shelby County Commissioner District 11
Shelby County Commissioner District 12
Shelby County Commissioner District 13
Assessor of Property
County Trustee
Circuit Court Clerk
Criminal Court Clerk
Juvenile Court Clerk
Probate Court Clerk
County Clerk
Register of Deeds
Take a look the sample ballot here.
Democratic Primary
District Attorney
Shelby County Mayor
Shelby County Commissioner District 1
Shelby County Commissioner District 2
Shelby County Commissioner District 3
Shelby County Commissioner District 4
Shelby County Commissioner District 5
Shelby County Commissioner District 6
Shelby County Commissioner District 7
Shelby County Commissioner District 8
Shelby County Commissioner District 9
Shelby County Commissioner District 10
Shelby County Commissioner District 11
Shelby County Commissioner District 12
Shelby County Commissioner District 13
Assessor of Property
County Trustee
Sheriff
Circuit Court Clerk
Criminal Court Clerk
Juvenile Court Clerk
Probate Court Clerk
County Clerk
Register of Deeds
Take a look at the sample ballot here.
The people voters elect could make decisions about big issues, like adding more grocery stores in your neighborhood, whether or not to raise taxes, or finding more ways to fight crime.
According to Gould, who’s better to pick these leaders than you.
“You understand your communities,” said Gould. “You understand its needs. You understand its potential, and you know what kind of leaders you'd like to see that could make a difference in your lives and the lives of all your neighbors.”
In order to vote, you must be registered. You can register to vote online here or mail you a paper application to:
Shelby County Election Commission
980 Nixon Drive
Memphis, TN 38134
According to the Shelby County Election Commission website, you can also hand deliver your application to these locations:
- 980 Nixon Dr., Memphis, TN 38134
- 157 Poplar Ave., Suite 137, Memphis, TN 38103
Here’s a look at the requirements.
To register to vote in Shelby County:
- You must be a US citizen, AND
- You must be at least 18 years old on or before the next election, AND
- You must be a resident of Shelby County, AND
- You must NOT have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, your voting rights must have been restored.
Key Dates to Remember
Monday, April 4 - Last day to register to vote in May Primaries
Wednesday, April 13 - First day of Early Voting
Tuesday, April 26 - Last day to request an absentee ballot
Thursday, April 28 - Last day of early voting
Tuesday, May 3 - Election Day