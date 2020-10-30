Absentee voter demand is at historic high in Mississippi

The Magnolia State is one of a handful of states without 'no-excuse' in-person early voting. But that could change.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "I think this election is one of the most important elections we've got," DeSoto County voter Therresa Marino said.

That's why Marino and other eligible absentee voters in DeSoto County waited about an hour in line Friday at the DeSoto County Circuit Clerk's office.

"It moved a long pretty quick, it was worth it," DeSoto County voter Ron Crossland said.

Mississippi voters with certain qualifications - including being 65 or older, with a disability, or unable to vote in person Tuesday - are eligible to cast an absentee ballot, in person, before Election Day.

"The interest is there, the demand is there, people need to get out no matter how long it takes," Crossland said.

"I think there is a ton of electricity out there amongst the electorate," Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said.

Secretary Watson reminded the vast majority of Mississippians who will vote on Election Day to be familiar with the ballot. That includes two initiatives regarding the legalization of medical marijuana.

"The first one is, are you for either measure, 65 or 65a, or are you against both?" Watson said. "Again, if you would want medical marijuana, you would vote for one of the initiatives and if you are against, you would vote against both, then it moves to the second piece where you would vote for 65 or 65a. If you voted against both, then you don't have to finish that second part. There's been some confusion on that."

Similar to early voting in Shelby County, all Mississippi poll workers will follow COVID-19 precautions.

"They are going to have face shields, masks, gloves. So they are going to be prepared," Watson said.

Magnolia State voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and special safety measures will be made for voters who have or were exposed to COVID-19.

"Listen, if you are experiencing COVID symptoms or you have been diagnosed, please be smart. Let's take care of our neighbors. You can curbside vote," Watson said.

The DeSoto County Election Commission chairman, Danny Klein, said Friday with the surge in absentee ballot demand, he believes the time is now for the state's third most populated county to be allowed an early voting period for all.

"To me, in future elections, it's going to be a must, you know, with the amount of voters that we have. We already have the capabilities of doing it, it's just having the legislature passing it to let us do it," Klein said.

Secretary Watson said it's up to the state legislature to approve early voting - either statewide or in Mississippi's more populated counties - but said feedback this election season could be the needed momentum for such a change.

"I'm hearing several of our circuit clerks talk about the long lines that they are seeing, the numbers that are coming in to vote and they've suggested, listen, maybe it's time we start to talk about this," Secretary Watson said.