Arkansas nearly doubles 2016's week one early vote count for 2020 election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas's Secretary of State John Thurston, the state saw over 412,000 early votes cast in week one for the 2020 election.

With eight days before Election Day, more people already have cast ballots in this year's presidential election than voted early or absentee in the 2016 race as the start of in-person early voting in big states led to a surge in turnout in recent days.

The result is a total of 58.6 million ballots cast so far, more than the 58 million that The Associated Press logged as being cast through the mail or at in-person early voting sites in 2016.

Arkansas's early vote total through week one in 2016 was only 262,266, meaning the state has nearly doubled the early vote count for this election.

TOMORROW (Oct 27) is the deadline for county clerks to receive absentee ballot applications by mail,

fax, or e-mail.



Download form here: https://t.co/RtcsL7p3K4



Early Vote Totals through week 1 2020- 412,229

Early Vote Totals through week 1 2016- 262,266#TrustedInfo2020 — John Thurston (@ARSecofState) October 26, 2020

On the first day of early voting, more than 8,000 people voted in Pulaski County, setting a record. Faulkner County nearly doubled the 2016 election numbers on first day of early voting.