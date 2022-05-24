Arkansas primary election 2022 | Live updates, results

Below you will find the latest updates regarding polling locations, ballot issues, and the decision in the races.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is here in Arkansas and voters have until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballots in 2022 May primary.

Some of the major races include who will be chosen to run for Arkansas governor on the Republican and Democratic tickets and a packed race to see who will become the GOP choice for Lieutenant Governor.

When you head to the polls, remember that party affiliations are optional, you will need identification to vote under Arkansas law, and if you are still in line when polls closed you are still allowed to vote.

For a full list of all the Arkansas primary races, click here.

7:30 a.m.

The voting polls are now open.

7:45 a.m.