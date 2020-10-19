Arkansas voters kick off early voting in Natural State, Crittenden County voters enthusiastic

Crittenden County election organizers added second voting site for potential surge in turnout, COVID-19 precautions.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — After a record shattering start of early voting turnout in Tennessee, starting Monday, Arkansas voters got their chance to make their voices heard.

A steady stream of voters turned out Monday in Crittenden County, AR - home to around 31,000 registered voters.

"I think people are really motivated this year to get out and vote," Cynthia Quarrels said.

That's why Quarrels couldn't wait on the first day of early voting Monday in Arkansas.

"There's so many issues that affect our lives individually and collectively," Quarrels said.

Before she cast her ballot, Quarrels thought of her ancestors.

"My great grandparents, really died and fought for this right so it's a privilege to do what a lot of them couldn't do," Quarrels said.

Compared to 2016, this presidential election, Crittenden County election organizers quadrupled their early voting machines from five to 20, doubled the polls workers and voting locations from one to two, now at the Marion Performing Arts Center and West Memphis Civic Center.

In West Memphis, AR and Crittenden County, to prepare for more voters, the election commission added a second early voting site in WM which will be at the Eugene Woods Civic Center. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) October 19, 2020

"The idea is to get as many people as we can vote before the election so it makes our Election Day go much smoother," Crittenden County Election Commissioner Frank Barton said.

Our camera Monday saw a steady stream of voters at both location during the Monday lunch hour. That's welcome news for Barton.

"I can't see why Arkansas participation will be any different than other places than, you know, in the country," Barton said.

Arkansas voters Monday were grateful for the COVID-19 precautions - as they put their personal stamp on races large and small.

"I don't like standing in lines and try to avoid crowds, more so now," Luthal Fisher said.

"All the issues, it's not just the federal, it's the local issues, the amendments, tax issues," Basil Joiner added.

Barton offered this advice to voters before they head to polls during early voting.

"Biggest thing is have your voter ID with you and Arkansas we have three amendments that are on the ballot, be familiar with those ballots so you don't have to read them when you are at the machine," Barton said.

Early voting in Arkansas runs through the Monday before the election, November 2nd.