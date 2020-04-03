x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

elections

Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee

President Donald Trump won the GOP primary, as expected.
Credit: AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, joined by his wife Jill Biden, right, speaks during a caucus night event Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Tennessee, a state that woke up on election day to mass tornado damage across Nashville and other parts of the state.

The overnight tornadoes resulted in at least 24 dead and shredded more than 140 buildings, including polling places. As a result, some polling sites were moved while some polling sites stayed open later to accommodate the voters trying to cast a ballot amid the debris and destruction.

Biden beat out Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

RELATED: 14 states are voting on Super Tuesday. Here are the results so far.

RELATED: Joe Biden wins the 2020 Arkansas Democratic presidential primary

RELATED: Super Tuesday live updates: Biden gets 3 early wins as results come in

RELATED: 14 states are voting on Super Tuesday. Here are the results so far.

RELATED: President Trump wins 2020 Arkansas Republican presidential primary