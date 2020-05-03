Black voters making a difference for the Democratic presidential nomination

For the first time, Tennessee was a major Super Tuesday player joining 7 other states primaries.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The African American vote is making a difference in the race for the democratic presidential nomination.

For the first time, Tennessee was a major Super Tuesday player joining 7 other states primaries. Tonight, from the White House to the democratic campaign trail, the black vote has become the focus.

It was the primaries in the southern states that told the story of the black vote. Results of Super Tuesday have given way to whittled down Wednesday with three candidates left. It was Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who overwhelmingly captured the attention and vote of black Tennesseans.

For at least 73% of democratic voters, the decision at the poll came down to who could defeat Trump. 25% of those voters were black. While that's down from the 2016 primaries, it narrowed the field of 6 top contenders to front runners Sanders and Biden.

A large sector of the black vote, black women, making up 60% of primary voters. Younger women looking for a fight from Bernie and older black women preferring the empathy and compassion of Biden.

After the Iowa caucuses the Trump/Pence 2020 campaign announced a commitment to garner the black vote with more money than any other republican candidate before. Ads on television and black newspapers have already totaled millions.