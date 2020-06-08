Some Shelby County polling locations have changed for Thursday's primary election

There are some last-minute things voters should be aware of for the primary election August 6.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — This election during a pandemic could be the most unique we see in our lifetimes, and there are a few changes when you go to the polls.

Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Phillips said booths will be socially distanced and extra safety precautions will be taken.

"They have masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, we are cleaning all surfaces, plexiglass shields, voters are getting their own pens and voters have to pluck their own stickers off the rolls," Phillips said.

Remember, you must vote at your assigned precinct on Election Day, so double-check the updated list of polling locations because nine voting precincts have changed their locations, including Faith Presbyterian Church and Glenview Community Center.

University of Memphis Constitutional law professor Steven Mulroy said people will be re-directed if they go to the wrong polling place.

"If they go to the wrong polling place and then the officials will tell them where the correct polling place is," Mulroy said.

However, he said the new locations can become an issue for some voters who have trouble getting around town.

"If there are transportation issues or even if it’s towards the end of the day and doesn’t seem like there’s time to get over there a lot of voters who are faced with that kind of situation will probably not being able to vote," Mulroy said.

SHELBY CO. VOTERS: For voters heading out to the polls tomorrow some locations have changed. @LocalMemphis



Check out the link for the locations in red that have changed:https://t.co/jdxzk1UnaD pic.twitter.com/1fq863YGN5 — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) August 5, 2020

When you arrive at the polling place, you will need to show a photo ID. A worker will check you in and with this being a primary election, you will need to select a party so you are provided with the correct ballot.

Mulroy said if you must vote in person and you are worried about your health, then be strategic with the time you head to the polls.