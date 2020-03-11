Unsung Heroes: The forces behind voting during the Civil Rights era

"My parents couldn't vote growing up. I remember they had to go and pay poll taxes. They also had to go and take a test," said Shirley Page.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Election Day is Tuesday. The push for people to vote is stronger than ever.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with two unsung heroes in the Mid-South who were fighting for the right to vote in the 60s and still carry on the fight today.

It is rare that you find childhood photos of Memphis resident and DeSoto County native, Shirley Page.

"One reason we couldn't take pictures back then was my father and the leaders of the group did not want their children to be identified," said Page.

Her parents hid Civil Rights workers in their home during the 50s and 60s.

"You would see them shedding blood and they were not my color. I'm going, like, if these people can do this for me, why can't I do this for me," said Page.

Ron Carver stayed in Page's home. He was one of several activists who was beaten and arrested.

"People who put me up in their homes took that risk, risked their own welfare, their own personal safety," said Carver, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee member. "They were scary times. I'll tell you that. It felt like we were behind enemy lines.”

This is a photo of Ron from FBI files after being arrested and beaten in jail. pic.twitter.com/Wjhj4fpgXx — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) November 2, 2020

This was a battle for Black people to be able to exercise their right to vote.

"My parents couldn't vote growing up, I remember they had to go and pay poll taxes. They also had to go and take a test," said Page.



Civil Rights workers would identify leaders in the Black community and show them how to work together to register to vote.

“We would hold mass meetings in churches every week. There would be great singing and people would talk about the problems in the community,” said Carver.



Some problems included farming restrictions, road paving, and education.

"The kids from like 4-7th grade met in the church. Kindergarten to third grade, we had to have classes on the bus,” said Page.

Finally, the Voting Rights Act was signed in 1965, making discriminatory voting practices illegal.

"It went from having a voice to having power, choosing their equity, and all of a sudden we had black people start running for positions," said Page.

That is why both Page and Carver are passionate about voting today.

"I've never missed an election. I choose me. I choose my power. I use my voice,” said Page.

"Also, to honor those who gave so much, who gave their lives and shed their blood, who were beaten in jail," said Carver. "I have three daughters. I said you've got to vote or don't come home. People have sacrificed too much. It's not a choice. It's an obligation."

They are two unsung heroes making sure their voices are well heard.