Worried about COVID-19 while voting? You can now cast an absentee ballot in Tennessee

A judge ruled that the state must allow those concerned about coronavirus to vote absentee by mail.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Unless courts change rulings, you will now have the right to absentee vote in Tennessee, if you are worried about the coronavirus.

Shelby County Election Administrator was up with the birds, changing absentee voting forms.

“In fact,” she told Local 24 News, “... that’s what I was working on when you called.”

The Tennessee Secretary of State had argued being afraid of catching a virus was not a valid reason to vote by mail. The ACLU and other lawyers, including University of Memphis professor Steve Mulroy, felt different. So did a Chancery Court Judge, who ruled in Mulroy’s favor.

“Oh, I think it was extremely significant because it meant the State had to abide immediately,” Mulroy said. “It applies for as long as the pandemic is still in operation, if you will. If it’s still a problem.”

One of the big controversies about mailing in a ballot is voter security. Critics say it is easier to commit fraud by mail.

Election Administrator Linda Phillips says, “It is. I think it’s one of the easiest ways for outsiders to commit voter fraud. Basically, you’re filling out a form saying everything is true and then you sign. We verify the signature.”

Mulroy doesn’t feel the same way, saying, “The state’s own election expert herself has publicly said fraud is not a concern with absentee balloting. She has gone out of her way to make that claim.”

The Tennessee Attorney General is expected to appeal the ruling.