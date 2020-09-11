Sen. Tom Cotton says Trump has 'every right' to pursue legal challenges, recounts

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Sen. Tom Cotton stood behind President Donald Trump's legal challenges and efforts to deny the results of the election.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Sen. Tom Cotton stood behind President Donald Trump's legal challenges and efforts to deny the results of the election, which has been widely projected by media outlets as a win for former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The media doesn't determine election results. Legal voters do," Cotton said over three days after CBS News and several other national outlets projected Biden as the president-elect.

"The same Dems who for 4 years refused to admit that Hillary lost now demand the President rush to concede. Nonsense," Cotton tweeted. "President Donald Trump has every right to pursue legal remedies and recounts. This is worth fighting for."

As of Monday evening, Biden is the projected winner in Pennsylvania by over 45,000 votes where the president has filed a lawsuit alleging voter fraud.

Biden was projected the winner in Nevada with a more than 34,000 vote lead over Trump. The vote count continues in Arizona, but Biden leads by nearly 15,000 votes in that state.

Cotton's comments are in a stark transition to other prominent Republican lawmakers who have condemned the president's claim of widespread voter fraud due to lack of evidence.

The same Dems who for 4 years refused to admit that Hillary lost now demand the President rush to concede. Nonsense. @realDonaldTrump has every right to pursue legal remedies and recounts. This is worth fighting for. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 9, 2020

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who stated that he endorsed and voted for Trump in the presidential election, said on CBS Sunday Morning that "there’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud."

However, Cotton's statement does mirror Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's remarks on the Senate floor on Monday also affirming Trump's litigation action in the states still counting votes.

"More broadly, let’s have no lectures about how the President should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election," McConnell said.

Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors to pursue "substantial allegations" regarding voting irregularities despite no evidence to support the claim.