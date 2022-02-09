Voting location changes in Desoto County, Mississippi

Be sure to review your voter registration to determine your precinct before the next election on June 7, 2022.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Desoto County, Mississippi, voters: be sure to check your voting precincts before the next election.

The DeSoto County Election Commission said Longview Point Baptist Church will no longer be a voting location. This is because the 5th district precinct – the largest precinct in the county called 505 Hernando East - will be split into two precincts. That means the original precincts approximately 5,400 active voters will be divided into about 2600 to 2700 voters in each new precinct.

The two new locations were approved in Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. They are:

Precinct 505 - Colonial Hills Hernando: 1225 Monteith Ave.

Precinct 510 - Hernando Hills Elementary: 570 McIngvale Rd.

Signs will also be posted two weeks prior to the election as a reminder Longview Point Baptist Church is no longer a voting precinct.

The DeSoto County Circuit Clerk’s office will mail new voter registration cards to those affected within the next few weeks.

Be sure to review your voter registration to determine your precinct before the next election on June 7, 2022.

Get more information on Desoto County polling locations and upcoming elections HERE.