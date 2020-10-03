DeSoto County turnout light for Mississippi primaries

Magnolia State voters are casting their ballot for President, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House races.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — As of late Tuesday afternoon, the turnout is underwhelming at precincts across DeSoto County - the third largest for registered voters in the state of Mississippi.

Around 5:00 p.m. at the Gale Center in Hernando - typically one of the busiest in DeSoto County - turnout hovered around 10%.

DeSoto County Election Commission Chairman Danny Klein said turnout will be lucky to get to 25% Tuesday, in a primary race which typically draws a turnout between 30% and 40%.

In north Mississippi, incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Congressman Trent Kelly look to advance to the November general election.

In the Presidential race, while President Donald Trump is expected to win almost unanimously on the GOP side. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden looks to rack up another southern state primary win for the Democrats.

Those who showed up to vote wished more of their neighbors did.

"It's very disheartening, it really is. I take it really personal. I just wish there'd be a big turnout every time,” DeSoto County voter Leroy Bradley said.