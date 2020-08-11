Does President Trump have to concede? Experts weigh in

President Trump said he refuses to concede after Joe Biden became the president-elect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Donald Trump will be the first of modern U.S. presidents to refuse conceding an election. In a statement released on Saturday by the Trump campaign, he said he will not accept the results of the election, therefore refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Political analyst Otis Sanford explained its merely a "tradition" that sitting presidents who lose re-election concede in a timely manner. The last one-term U.S. president to concede after not winning another four years was George H.W. Bush.

"The election of a president is not dependent on whether the current president concedes or not," Sanford said.

University of Memphis constitutional law professor Daniel Kiel said it can help smooth the process and prepare the incoming president. He added its important incoming and former presidents have good communication when switching administrations.

"I think the tradition in our country for presidents and even presidents who very much disagree with one another to cooperate during the transition process in order I make that transition of the power, the transfer of power work," Kiel said.

Trump's campaign is filing lawsuits in Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia after he slipped behind in votes to Biden in those states. He has claimed throughout the days-long effort to count all the mail-in ballots that the election had been plagued with fraud.

Sanford said it's highly unlikely the court will find voting irregularities in all four of those states.

"Obviously by refusing to concede he’s going to continue to take issues to the courts and it will be up to the courts to kick those out or not," Sanford said.

Kiel agrees that it might be hard for Trump to plead his case in those states.

"It doesn’t look like these cases have a lot of merit and even if any of them do have merit it’s unclear that they would be sufficient to reverse an outcome," Kiel said.

Sanford said there is a lot we will learn from this election, but the record turnout of voters will absolutely stand out.