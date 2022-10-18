x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Early & absentee voting information for Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi

Early voting begins Oct. 19, 2022, in Tennessee, and Oct. 24 in Arkansas in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election.
Credit: driftwood - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting begins Oct. 19, 2022, in Tennessee, and Oct. 24 in Arkansas in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election.

Tennessee

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 3.

The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

During early voting and on Election Day, voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. That can be a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. 

A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

Find early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov

RELATED: How Amendment 1 on the November ballot could affect your 'Right to Work' in Tennessee

RELATED: What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot

RELATED: Yes, Tennessee voters can keep or remove slavery from the state Constitution

RELATED: What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot

Arkansas

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 7, with the General Election on Nov. 8 in Arkansas.

Voters can find information on polling locations, sample ballots, and registration status at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

RELATED: Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections

RELATED: Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works

Mississippi

Mississippi has absentee voting for those who qualify. To learn more and find deadlines, go to https://www.sos.ms.gov/absentee-voting-information.

RELATED: Federal Court rules Mississippi can continue blocking felons from voting

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Right to Work amendment 'a pro-business piece of legislation'| ABC24 this Week

Before You Leave, Check This Out