Early & absentee voting information for Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting begins Oct. 19, 2022, in Tennessee, and Oct. 24 in Arkansas in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election.

Tennessee

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 3.

The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

During early voting and on Election Day, voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. That can be a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired.

A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

Find early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov.

Arkansas

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 7, with the General Election on Nov. 8 in Arkansas.

Voters can find information on polling locations, sample ballots, and registration status at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Mississippi