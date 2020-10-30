More Arkansans have voted early in 2020 compared to 2016 elections

A total of nearly 650,000 Arkansans have voted early in the 2020 elections, surpassing the total numbers of early votes in the 2016 elections.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The number of people that have voted early so far in Arkansas for the 2020 elections has now surpassed the total amount of early voters in 2016.

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State's office, 643,629 people have voted early in the state as of Thursday night.

In 2016, a total of 619,145 people voted early in the 2016 election.

More than 83 million people have already voted in America with just four days remaining until Election Day.

Voting records continue to be shattered across America, including in Texas where the early voting numbers are more than the state's entire turnout in the 2016 election.