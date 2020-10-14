Early voting begins in Tennessee

In Shelby County, registered voters have 26 early polling locations where they can cast their ballot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Poll locations across the state of Tennessee opened on Wednesday morning for early voting ahead of the November election.

In Shelby County, registered voters have 26 early polling locations where they can cast their ballot. Early voters can vote at any site.

At White Station Church of Christ in East Memphis, more than two dozen people were in line an hour and a half before the polling location opened.

In the 2016 general election, White Station Church of Christ was one of the busiest early voting sites. It saw the most voters come out on the first day of early voting during that election, with just under 1,000 votes casted.

People in line came with chairs, blankets, and books to keep busy while they waited. Many told Local 24 News that they always vote early but they wanted to arrive extra early to get it over with and to avoid long lines during the day.

The Shelby County Election Commission said long lines seen in other states should not be an issue with so many voting locations open, but did say the first day of early voting is traditionally one of the busiest.

Information on polling locations and times can be found here at localmemphis.com/vote.

