Early Voting starts Friday in Tennessee for August elections

Early voting starts Friday, July 15th and runs until Saturday, July 30th for the August 2022 Federal Primary and State and County General Elections.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It’s that time again. Early voting starts Friday, July 15th for the August 2022 Federal Primary and State and County General Elections.

Early voting runs Monday through Saturday until Saturday, July 30th.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, sample ballots, and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov.

Shelby County voters can find information at https://www.electionsshelbytn.gov/. Find the Shelby County sample ballot HERE.

Some voters will see longer ballots this election, so it’s a good idea to take a look at the sample ballots before heading to the polls.

"With primary and general races and judicial retention questions on this ballot, Tennesseans should be aware that it may take additional time to vote," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage voters to take advantage of our generous early voting period to make your voice heard."

"By casting your ballot early, you can help reduce wait times for yourself and other voters," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. "With the longer ballot in this election, voting early and reviewing your ballot before you go could make a big difference in the amount of time it takes to vote."

What you need to bring:

Tennessee voters must bring a valid photo ID to the polls. The Secretary of State said a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable - even if it's expired.

Student IDs or out-of-state driver’s license are not accepted.