Early voting is underway in Shelby County for the August 6 primary

Registered voters may vote at any of the 26 polling stations during the early voting period, which ends August 1

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was in Memphis Friday, saying if you feel safe food shopping, you should feel safe voting.

“The most secure and safe way is to come to the polling station,” Hargett said. “You will protect the secrecy of your ballot, and you’ll know your vote is counted that day. You don’t have to worry about whether the U.S. Postal Service has delivered your ballot back in a timely fashion.”

Hargett was checking polling places on this first day of early voting.

“We’ve put a lot of planning into running an election during a pandemic,” Hargett said. “We want to make sure poll workers have the necessary protective gear they need,” he said. “We also want to see how social distancing is going when voters come in and whether they are wearing face coverings.”

You will still be allowed to vote if you’re not wearing a mask, he says. Early voting runs until August 1st.

There are 26 polling stations in Shelby County for early voting. You can find their locations by clicking here.