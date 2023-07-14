Early Voting underway for Tennessee House District 86 special election

Incumbent and interim-Representative Justin Pearson is running for his seat again, facing independent challenger Jeff Johnston.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It’s time for voters in Tennessee House District 86 to head back to the polls to once again decide who they want to fill the seat.

Friday is the first day of early voting in the special general election for the Tennessee House District 86 seat, which covers the western most part of Memphis and some of Millington.

Incumbent and interim-Representative Justin Pearson is running for his seat again after he was expelled for breaking decorum rules while protesting for stricter gun laws in April. He faces independent challenger Jeff Johnston.

Pearson was reinstated days after the expulsion, but state law requires him to win another special election. Pearson beat out Democrat David Page in the primary in June.

With his first win for the seat before the April expulsion, Pearson replaced the late Barbara Ward Cooper, who was the oldest-serving state legislator. His win made Pearson the second youngest lawmaker serving in the Tennessee House of Representatives.