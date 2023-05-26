Early voting for Tennessee District 86 Rep. primary starts Friday | Here's where you can vote in Shelby County

After being expelled in the Tennessee General Assembly in March, Rep. Justin Pearson is running to officially get his seat back against David Page.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The primary election for Tennessee's District 86 Representative, which represents a large part of Shelby County, kicks off Friday until June 10.

Rep. Justin Pearson, who was expelled by the Tennessee General Assembly in early April for protesting in favor of gun reform on the House floor, will run to officially regain his seat in the House.

He was chosen by the Shelby County Commission as the interim representative for District 86 after his expulsion, but will have to win the special election to keep his seat.

At his campaign kickoff event Saturday, Pearson said gun reform remains a top issue, especially after a close friend was killed. That friend's mother was among those showing her support for Pearson.

He'll run in the democratic primary against David Page, a career early childhood educator who also worked as a behavioral specialist for MSCS from 2017 to 2020.

The winner of the June 15 primary will face off against Independent Jeff Johnston on August 3 for the general election.

Here's where you can vote early in Shelby County

Baker Community Center 7942 Church Road, Millington, Tennessee, 38053.

Riverside Missionary Baptist Church 3560 S. Third Street, Memphis, Tennessee, 38109.

Shelby County Election Commission James Meredith Building 157 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, 38103.



District 86 residents can vote in the primary from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Baker Community Center and Riverside Baptist Church locations, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shelby County Election Commission.

All three locations will be open for voting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.