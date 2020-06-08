Election Day in Tennessee: What you need to know as you head to the polls

It’s Election Day in Tennessee for the State and Federal Primary and County General election.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s time again to cast ballots in the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General election.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Shelby County. You can check your voting status and polling location HERE. BUT PLEASE NOTE - You may have received a letter saying your polling location has changed. And it may be different than what comes up when you enter your name. Note your precinct, and check the full list of polling locations in Shelby County, with changes noted, HERE.

Find a list of all Shelby County polling locations, precincts, and a sample ballot HERE.

Polls open in other counties in Tennessee at various times. All close at 7:00 p.m. CT. You can more information for voting throughout Tennessee HERE.

The following comes from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times at the polls as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. Being flexible and casting your ballot in the midmorning or mid-afternoon may shorten your time at your polling location. Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their election officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows these voters to move through the process faster.

Voters need to bring valid (may or may not be current) photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

State law requires polling locations, and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

Tennesseans can view voter-specific information including locations, poll hours of operation, sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

More than 578,000 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended on Aug. 1. A comprehensive report by the Division of Elections showing how turnout compared to primary elections in 2012 and 2016 is available on sos.tn.gov.

The Secretary of State is planning to post unofficial State and Federal Primary election results from early voting and Election Day on Aug. 6 at elections.tn.gov. However, due to the larger number of absentee ballots cast during this election, voters should be prepared for results to possibly be delayed.

Shelby County Election Commission, TN The Election Commission is considered an essential service, so we are able to issue and accept petitions at both locations. However, we urge citizens who do not need to file petitions to stay home and use our online services at GoVoteTN.com.