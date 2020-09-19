From voter registration to mail-in ballots, here's the latest information about the upcoming elections in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi

We're presenting this voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include:

The general election is on November 3. Voting in the Memphis area can be especially confusing because Memphis area TV stations, newspapers, and radio stations cover information for Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Local 24 is here to help. From a look at the candidates to the ballot issues to the mail-in/absentee voting process, here's a look at everything you need to know to make sure your vote counts.

The deadline to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 election is Monday, October 5. You must deliver your voter registration form to your county election commission or have it postmarked by that date.

You will need to show your photo ID when you vote for the first time after your registration.

You can also register in person at any of the following locations in Mississippi:

You can print a Mississippi voter registration form by clicking or tapping here

Mississippi only accepts voter registration applications on paper forms; there is no online submission.

The deadline to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 election is Monday, October 5. You must deliver your voter registration form to your county election commission or have it postmarked by that date.

If you have questions about restoring your voting rights after a felony conviction, ACLU Arkansas has created a guide for that process.

You will need to provide either your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number on that form. Otherwise, you will check the box indicating you do not have that information.

You can also get a voter registration form by calling the Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division at 1-800-482-1127 or by visiting one of the following locations in Arkansas:

You can print a voter registration form by clicking or tapping here.

Arkansas only accepts voter registration applications on paper forms; there is no online submission.

You can register to vote in Arkansas if you meet the following requirements:

The deadline to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 election is Monday, October 5. You must deliver your voter registration form to your county election commission or have it postmarked by that date.

For questions about your voting eligibility due to a prior felony conviction, click or tap here.

If you meet the first three requirements, but do not have a proper photo ID, you may still be eligible to vote but you will need to fill out a mail-in voter registration form which can be found here .

If you meet these requirements, click or tap here to fill out an online voter registration form.

You can register online to vote in Tennessee if you meet the following requirements:

If you were registered but have not voted in some time, you may have been purged from your state's voter rolls and you will need to re-register.

If you recently moved or you changed your name then you will need to update your registration information. You can update your information HERE FOR TENNESSEE , HERE FOR MISSISSIPPI , AND HERE FOR ARKANSAS .

Coming up first on the voting calendar is voter registration. Most people are already registered to vote but you will want to make sure your name and address are up-to-date and verify your polling place which may have changed since the last election.

Chapter two : Learning about candidates and issues

Before you cast your ballot, you want to make sure you know on which candidates and issues you'll have to decide.

Remember: you are not required to vote on every race. Your ballot counts the same if you choose to vote on one race, several races or all of them.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE

When you vote in the presidential race, you are not actually voting for the candidates listed on the ballot. Instead, you are voting for electors, i.e. members of the electoral college pledged to support certain candidates. To win the presidential election, a candidate needs votes from at least 270 electors.

Because each state operates its own election, there will be differences in candidates who appear on each ballot. Also, some states may list all party affiliations while others refer to all parties other than Republican/Democratic as independent.

Here are the candidates you'll see on the ballot:

Republican Party

Donald J. Trump for President

Michael R. Pence for Vice President

Democratic Party

Joseph R. Biden for President

Kamala D. Harris for Vice President

Constitution Party (Independent)

Don Blankenship for President

William Mohr for Vice President

American Solidarity (not on ballot in Tennessee)

Brian Carroll for President

Amar Patel for Vice President

Prohibition Party (Independent, not on ballot in Tennessee)

Phil Collins for President

Bill Parker for Vice President

Independent (not on ballot in Mississippi)

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente for President

Darcy G. Richardson for Vice President

Independent (only on ballot in Arkansas)

C.L. Gammon for President

Phil Collins for Vice President

Green Party (Independent)

Howie Hawkins for President

Angela Walker for Vice President

Libertarian Party (Independent)

Jo Jorgenson for President

Jeremy "Spike" Cohen for Vice President

Independent (not on ballot in Mississippi)

Alyson Kennedy for President

Malcolm Jarrett for Vice President

Life and Liberty Party (only on ballot in Arkansas)

John Richard Myers for President

Tiara Suzanne Lusk for Vice President

Independent (not on ballot in Tennessee)



Brock Pierce for President

Karla Ballard for Vice President

Socialism and Liberation Party (Independent, not on ballot in Mississippi)

Gloria La Riva for President

Sunil Freeman for Vice President

Independent

Kanye West for President

Michelle Tidball for Vice President

TENNESSEE

U.S. Senate

There are 11 candidates on the general election ballot hoping to replace Republican Senator Lamar Alexander who is not seeking re-election. Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw are expected to be the top two candidates.



U.S. House District 8

Republican incumbent David Kustoff faces three challengers including democrat Erika Stotts Pearson whom Kustoff defeated in 2018. This district includes 13 whole counties in West Tennessee plus the eastern half of Shelby County.

U.S. House District 9

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen was first elected to this seat in the 2006 election. He has three challengers this year including Republican Charlotte Bergmann who is making her fourth attempt at unseating Cohen. Her best showing was in 2014 when she received 23% of the vote to Cohen's 75%. Independents Dennis Clark and Bobby Lyons are also running.

ARKANSAS

U.S. Senate

Republican incumbent Tom Cotton defeated Democratic Senator Mark Pryor in 2014 and is completing his first term in office. This year, his only challenger is Libertarian candidate and pastor Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr.

U.S. House District 1

Republican incumbent Rick Crawford is unopposed seeking his fifth term representing eastern Arkansas.

Ballot issue 1

Voters are asked whether they want to extend a 0.5% sales tax used for infrastructure. Voters first approved the tax increase in 2012 with a 10-year expiration date. This year, voters are being asked to make the sales tax increase permanent. The money is used to maintain roads and bridges across the state.

Ballot issue 2

Lawmakers are asking voters to change the constitution as it relates to term limits for state legislators. In 2014, voters imposed a limit of 16 years of service in the state legislature with time in both the State Senate and State House counting towards that total. Lawmakers want to change that limit so they can serve 12 consecutive years, take a four-year break from the legislature, then seek election again.

Ballot issue 3

Constitutional amendments that appear on the ballot may be initiated either by state lawmakers or citizens of Arkansas. Issue 3 makes it more difficult for citizens to get a proposed amendment on the ballot. Among the changes lawmakers want: increase the number of signatures required, reduce the time to gather those signatures, and take away the opportunity to get more signatures if petitioners are short.

Ballot issues 4,5,6

These ballot issues were all citizen-originated issues that the Arkansas Supreme Court removed from the ballot. The court ruled the signatures gathered in each case did not meet the requirements of current state law.

State legislature

There are multiple State Senate and State House seats on the ballot this year. To view the sample ballot for your home, click or tap this link and enter your voter registration information.

MISSISSIPPI

U.S. Senate

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was first elected to this seat during a special election in late 2018 to fill the term of the late Thad Cochran. In the special election, Hyde-Smith defeated Democratic candidate Mike Espy 54% to 46%. Espy returns in 2020 to challenge Hyde-Smith for the seat again. Libertarian Jimmy Edwards is also seeking that seat.

U.S. House District 1

Rep. Trent Kelly is seeking his third full term representing North Mississippi. The Republican Congressman faces a challenge from Ole Miss law professor Antonia Eliason.

U.S. House District 2

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson first took his seat representing the Mississippi Delta in 1993, 27 years ago. He looks to hold on to his well-established position against political newcomer and retired U.S. Navy sailor, Brian Flowers, who earned the Republican nomination.

Ballot measure 1

This is an unusually complicated ballot measure and it has to do with medical marijuana usage in Mississippi. There are two proposals inside the one ballot measure and therefore two votes for you to make. One is called Initiative Measure 65; the other is Imitative Measure 65A.

The first vote you must make is whether you want EITHER measure to pass or vote against BOTH of them. This is one vote.

The second vote is which of the measures you prefer, 65 or 65A. If you vote for EITHER measure in the first vote, you MUST make a selection in order for your vote to count. If you vote against BOTH measures, you may still choose to cast a vote here in case the ballot measure passes.

There are several differences in the two measures, but they boil down to this: Initiative Measure 65 sets specific diagnoses, usage, taxation and other rules for the use of medical marijuana. 65A leaves nearly all of those details to the state legislature.

Ballot Measure 2

You may not know it, but the way Mississippi's Governor is elected is quite complicated. To win the seat, a candidate must receive the most votes in a majority of the state's 122 State House districts. If no one reaches that threshold, the Mississippi House chooses a winner (as happened in 1999 with Governor Ronnie Musgrove.)

The proposal removes those requirements changing the threshold to a simple majority of votes in the state. If no candidate earns enough votes, the two candidates with the most votes would face each other in a run-off election.

Ballot Measure 3