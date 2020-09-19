Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about elections in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi
From voter registration to mail-in ballots, here's the latest information about the upcoming elections in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi
The general election is on November 3. Voting in the Memphis area can be especially confusing because Memphis area TV stations, newspapers, and radio stations cover information for Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Local 24 is here to help. From a look at the candidates to the ballot issues to the mail-in/absentee voting process, here's a look at everything you need to know to make sure your vote counts.
We're presenting this voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include:
- Registering to vote.
- Learning about candidates and issues.
- Absentee voting.
- Early voting.
Chapter one: How to register to vote
Coming up first on the voting calendar is voter registration. Most people are already registered to vote but you will want to make sure your name and address are up-to-date and verify your polling place which may have changed since the last election.
TENNESSEE
ARKANSAS
MISSISSIPPI
If you recently moved or you changed your name then you will need to update your registration information. You can update your information HERE FOR TENNESSEE, HERE FOR MISSISSIPPI, AND HERE FOR ARKANSAS.
If you were registered but have not voted in some time, you may have been purged from your state's voter rolls and you will need to re-register.
TENNESSEE
You can register online to vote in Tennessee if you meet the following requirements:
- You are a U.S. citizen
- You are over the age of 18
- You are a resident of Tennessee
- You have a Tennessee driver's license or a photo ID from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
If you meet these requirements, click or tap here to fill out an online voter registration form.
If you meet the first three requirements, but do not have a proper photo ID, you may still be eligible to vote but you will need to fill out a mail-in voter registration form which can be found here.
For questions about your voting eligibility due to a prior felony conviction, click or tap here.
The deadline to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 election is Monday, October 5. You must deliver your voter registration form to your county election commission or have it postmarked by that date.
ARKANSAS
You can register to vote in Arkansas if you meet the following requirements:
- You are a U.S. citizen
- You will be at least 18 years old on or before election day
- You are a resident of Arkansas
- You have not been judged as mentally incompetent to vote by a court
- You have not been convicted of a felony or your sentence has already been discharged or pardoned.
Arkansas only accepts voter registration applications on paper forms; there is no online submission.
You can print a voter registration form by clicking or tapping here.
You can request a paper form by mail here.
You can also get a voter registration form by calling the Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division at 1-800-482-1127 or by visiting one of the following locations in Arkansas:
- Your local county clerk's office
- A local library
- A revenue or DMV lcation
- A disability agency
- A military recruiting office
You will need to provide either your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number on that form. Otherwise, you will check the box indicating you do not have that information.
If you have questions about restoring your voting rights after a felony conviction, ACLU Arkansas has created a guide for that process.
The deadline to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 election is Monday, October 5. You must deliver your voter registration form to your county election commission or have it postmarked by that date.
MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi's voter registration requirements are as follows:
- You are a U.S. citizen
- You will be at least 18 years old on or before election day
- You are a resident of Mississippi and have lived in your current county and city/town for at least 30 days prior to the election.
- You have not been judged as mentally incompetent to vote by a court
- You have not been convicted of a disenfranchising crime or have been pardoned or have had your rights restored by the Governor or the state legislature.
Mississippi only accepts voter registration applications on paper forms; there is no online submission.
You can print a Mississippi voter registration form by clicking or tapping here
You can also register in person at any of the following locations in Mississippi:
- Your Circuit Clerk's office (use this link for mobile)
- Your Municipal Clerk's office
- The Department of Public Safety (DMV office)
You will need to show your photo ID when you vote for the first time after your registration.
The deadline to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 election is Monday, October 5. You must deliver your voter registration form to your county election commission or have it postmarked by that date.
Chapter two: Learning about candidates and issues
Before you cast your ballot, you want to make sure you know on which candidates and issues you'll have to decide.
Remember: you are not required to vote on every race. Your ballot counts the same if you choose to vote on one race, several races or all of them.
PRESIDENTIAL RACE
When you vote in the presidential race, you are not actually voting for the candidates listed on the ballot. Instead, you are voting for electors, i.e. members of the electoral college pledged to support certain candidates. To win the presidential election, a candidate needs votes from at least 270 electors.
Because each state operates its own election, there will be differences in candidates who appear on each ballot. Also, some states may list all party affiliations while others refer to all parties other than Republican/Democratic as independent.
Here are the candidates you'll see on the ballot:
Republican Party
- Donald J. Trump for President
- Michael R. Pence for Vice President
Democratic Party
- Joseph R. Biden for President
- Kamala D. Harris for Vice President
Constitution Party (Independent)
- Don Blankenship for President
- William Mohr for Vice President
American Solidarity (not on ballot in Tennessee)
- Brian Carroll for President
- Amar Patel for Vice President
Prohibition Party (Independent, not on ballot in Tennessee)
- Phil Collins for President
- Bill Parker for Vice President
Independent (not on ballot in Mississippi)
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente for President
- Darcy G. Richardson for Vice President
Independent (only on ballot in Arkansas)
- C.L. Gammon for President
- Phil Collins for Vice President
Green Party (Independent)
- Howie Hawkins for President
- Angela Walker for Vice President
Libertarian Party (Independent)
- Jo Jorgenson for President
- Jeremy "Spike" Cohen for Vice President
Independent (not on ballot in Mississippi)
- Alyson Kennedy for President
- Malcolm Jarrett for Vice President
Life and Liberty Party (only on ballot in Arkansas)
- John Richard Myers for President
- Tiara Suzanne Lusk for Vice President
Independent (not on ballot in Tennessee)
- Brock Pierce for President
- Karla Ballard for Vice President
Socialism and Liberation Party (Independent, not on ballot in Mississippi)
- Gloria La Riva for President
- Sunil Freeman for Vice President
Independent
- Kanye West for President
- Michelle Tidball for Vice President
TENNESSEE
U.S. Senate
There are 11 candidates on the general election ballot hoping to replace Republican Senator Lamar Alexander who is not seeking re-election. Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw are expected to be the top two candidates.
U.S. House District 8
Republican incumbent David Kustoff faces three challengers including democrat Erika Stotts Pearson whom Kustoff defeated in 2018. This district includes 13 whole counties in West Tennessee plus the eastern half of Shelby County.
U.S. House District 9
Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen was first elected to this seat in the 2006 election. He has three challengers this year including Republican Charlotte Bergmann who is making her fourth attempt at unseating Cohen. Her best showing was in 2014 when she received 23% of the vote to Cohen's 75%. Independents Dennis Clark and Bobby Lyons are also running.
ARKANSAS
U.S. Senate
Republican incumbent Tom Cotton defeated Democratic Senator Mark Pryor in 2014 and is completing his first term in office. This year, his only challenger is Libertarian candidate and pastor Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr.
U.S. House District 1
Republican incumbent Rick Crawford is unopposed seeking his fifth term representing eastern Arkansas.
Ballot issue 1
Voters are asked whether they want to extend a 0.5% sales tax used for infrastructure. Voters first approved the tax increase in 2012 with a 10-year expiration date. This year, voters are being asked to make the sales tax increase permanent. The money is used to maintain roads and bridges across the state.
Ballot issue 2
Lawmakers are asking voters to change the constitution as it relates to term limits for state legislators. In 2014, voters imposed a limit of 16 years of service in the state legislature with time in both the State Senate and State House counting towards that total. Lawmakers want to change that limit so they can serve 12 consecutive years, take a four-year break from the legislature, then seek election again.
Ballot issue 3
Constitutional amendments that appear on the ballot may be initiated either by state lawmakers or citizens of Arkansas. Issue 3 makes it more difficult for citizens to get a proposed amendment on the ballot. Among the changes lawmakers want: increase the number of signatures required, reduce the time to gather those signatures, and take away the opportunity to get more signatures if petitioners are short.
Ballot issues 4,5,6
These ballot issues were all citizen-originated issues that the Arkansas Supreme Court removed from the ballot. The court ruled the signatures gathered in each case did not meet the requirements of current state law.
State legislature
There are multiple State Senate and State House seats on the ballot this year. To view the sample ballot for your home, click or tap this link and enter your voter registration information.
MISSISSIPPI
U.S. Senate
Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was first elected to this seat during a special election in late 2018 to fill the term of the late Thad Cochran. In the special election, Hyde-Smith defeated Democratic candidate Mike Espy 54% to 46%. Espy returns in 2020 to challenge Hyde-Smith for the seat again. Libertarian Jimmy Edwards is also seeking that seat.
U.S. House District 1
Rep. Trent Kelly is seeking his third full term representing North Mississippi. The Republican Congressman faces a challenge from Ole Miss law professor Antonia Eliason.
U.S. House District 2
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson first took his seat representing the Mississippi Delta in 1993, 27 years ago. He looks to hold on to his well-established position against political newcomer and retired U.S. Navy sailor, Brian Flowers, who earned the Republican nomination.
Ballot measure 1
This is an unusually complicated ballot measure and it has to do with medical marijuana usage in Mississippi. There are two proposals inside the one ballot measure and therefore two votes for you to make. One is called Initiative Measure 65; the other is Imitative Measure 65A.
The first vote you must make is whether you want EITHER measure to pass or vote against BOTH of them. This is one vote.
The second vote is which of the measures you prefer, 65 or 65A. If you vote for EITHER measure in the first vote, you MUST make a selection in order for your vote to count. If you vote against BOTH measures, you may still choose to cast a vote here in case the ballot measure passes.
There are several differences in the two measures, but they boil down to this: Initiative Measure 65 sets specific diagnoses, usage, taxation and other rules for the use of medical marijuana. 65A leaves nearly all of those details to the state legislature.
Ballot Measure 2
You may not know it, but the way Mississippi's Governor is elected is quite complicated. To win the seat, a candidate must receive the most votes in a majority of the state's 122 State House districts. If no one reaches that threshold, the Mississippi House chooses a winner (as happened in 1999 with Governor Ronnie Musgrove.)
The proposal removes those requirements changing the threshold to a simple majority of votes in the state. If no candidate earns enough votes, the two candidates with the most votes would face each other in a run-off election.
Ballot Measure 3
This ballot measure is to approve the recommended design for Mississippi's new state flag. If the measure passes, Mississippi will have a new state flag. If it fails, it's back to the drawing board for a new design recommendation for voter approval.
Chapter three: Absentee voting
If you are not able to physically appear at a poll to cast your ballot, you may be eligible to vote absentee by mail in Tennessee, Arkansas or Mississippi if you qualify.
TENNESSEE
To vote absentee by mail in Tennessee, you must meet one of the following requirements:
- You are age 60 or older
- You will be outside the county where you are registered for the entire 14-day early voting period AND all day on election day
- You are physically unable to appear at the polling place due to a medical condition. In 2020, this also includes people at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to underlying conditions. You must have one of the conditions listed by the CDC to use this reason, however you do NOT need a doctor's note. If you are the caretaker of someone who meets the criteria in this paragraph, you are also eligible to vote absentee by mail without a doctor's note.
- You live in a nursing home or assisted living facility outside your county of residence.
- You are on disability and your polling place is inaccessible.
- You are on the permanent absentee list. This requires a signed note from a physician submitted at least seven days before election day.
- You or your spouse are a full-time college student outside your county of residence.
- You are observing a religious holiday during the entire early voting period and all of election day.
- You are an election day official or employed by a county election commission.
- You are a candidate in the current election.
- You cannot vote due to jury duty obligations.
- You or your spouse possess a CDL or TWIC and will be working out of your county of residence with no fixed mailing address for the entirety of the early voting period and on election day.
Click or tap here to get an absentee ballot request form. You must submit this completed form to your county election commission to receive a ballot. Either form must be received by your county election commission at least seven days before the election. The completed ballot must be MAILED early enough that your county election commission receives your absentee ballot by the time the polls close on election day.
If you have a disability that prevents you from using a printed ballot, you may submit a Print Disability Absentee Ballot Request form.
Voters who are serving in the U.S. military, their families and other voters living overseas may receive their ballot by email. Click or tap here for that information.
You can track the status of your absentee ballot by clicking or tapping here.
ARKANSAS
Voters in Arkansas may vote absentee if you meet one of the following criteria:
- You will be unavoidably absent from their polling site on election day
- You live in a state-licensed residential or long-term care facility
- You are unable to attend your polling site on election day due to illness or disability. The State Board of Election Commissioners this year determined "qualified electors who conclude their attendance at the poll raises concerns to their health or the health of others as a results [sic] of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be therefor unavoidably absent from the polls, may request and submit an absentee ballot..."
You may request an absentee ballot by contacting your county clerk's office, by mailing an application, or by having a designated bearer deliver your application.
Once your application is submitted, you may vote in person at the county clerk's office up to the day before the election or by mail.
Members of the U.S. military and their families, members of the Merchant Marine or U.S. citizens living abroad can vote via email. Click or tap here for those instructions.
MISSISSIPPI
You can either vote absentee in person at your county circuit clerk's office or by mail if you are eligible.
To vote absentee in person, you must meet one of the following criteria:
- You will be away from your county of residence on election day for any reason.
- You are age 65 or older.
- You are required to work while polls are open on election day (7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)
- You have a temporary or permanent physical disability that makes it difficult for you to vote in person. For 2020, this includes people under a doctor-imposed quarantine for COVID-19. People caring for dependents in this category are also eligible to vote absentee.
- You are the parent, spouse or dependent on someone hospitalized more than 50 miles from their residence or in another county. This also includes people hospitalized with COVID-19.
- You are a student, teacher or administrator working or attending school outside of your county of residence. Spouses and dependents of people meeting this criteria are also eligible to vote absentee.
- Any member of the Mississippi congressional delegation or their family members who will be absent from Mississippi on election day.
If you meet one of these criteria, you may vote in person at your county circuit clerk's office beginning Sept. 21. Absentee voting is available during normal business hours 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Circuit clerk's offices will also be open those same hours on Saturday, Oct, 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 for in-person absentee voting. You will need your photo ID to receive a ballot.
Mississippi also allows mail-in absentee voting if you meet one of the following criteria:
- You are age 65 or older.
- You are temporarily living outside your county of residence. The ballot must be mailed to an address outside that county.
- You have a temporary or permanent physical disability that makes it difficult for you to vote in person. For 2020, this includes people under a doctor-imposed quarantine for COVID-19. People caring for dependents in this category are also eligible to vote absentee.
- You are the parent, spouse or dependent on someone hospitalized more than 50 miles from their residence or in another county. This also includes people hospitalized with COVID-19.
To vote absentee via mail, you will need to contact your circuit clerk's office to request an application for a ballot. The clerk's office will mail the application to you. You must fill it out and sign it in front of an official authorized to administer an oath like a notary public. Those with disabilities can have anyone age 18 or older serve as their witness. You will the return the completed ballot application.
The clerk's office will then mail you a ballot. Again, that must be filled out in front of a witness the same as above and mailed back to the clerk's office. If the request for a mail-in ballot is made close to election day, the application and ballot may be mailed to you at the same time.
Mississippi mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day (November 3) AND received on or before November 10th for the ballot to count.
Members of the U.S. military, their families and U.S. citizens living abroad can vote by email or fax. Click or tap here for those instructions.
Chapter four: Early voting
TENNESSEE
Tennessee allows in-person early voting during a two-week period before election day.
Each county's election commission office will hold early voting during those dates and some counties may offer voting at satellite locations as well. Some of the benefits of early voting include reduced crowds and voting at the location closest to your place of work instead of your assigned precinct. You may also update your voting address at the poll during early voting, a convenience not offered on election day.
For the November federal election, early voting starts on October 14 and runs through Thursday, October 29. Remember: you need a photo I.D. to vote in Tennessee. Here are early voting dates and times by county:
Crockett County
- Crockett County Election Commission - 235 E. Church St., Alamo
- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday
- 9:00 a.m. - noon Saturday
Dyer County
- Dyer County Election Commission - 113 W. Market St., Dyersburg
- 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday
Fayette County
- Fayette Election Commission - 45 Dogwood Lane, Somerville
- Piperton Baptist Church (Oct. 15 - 17 ONLY) - 205 E. Old State Line, Piperton
- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday
Hardeman County
- Hardeman County Election Commission - 106 S. Porter St., Bolivar
- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 9:00 a.m. - noon Saturday
- 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. October 28th and 29th ONLY
Haywood County
- Haywood County Election Commission - 1 N. Washington St., Brownsville (Haywood County Courthouse, Lower Level)
- 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
- 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. October 28th and 29th ONLY
Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale County Election Commission - 217 N. Main St., Ripley
- 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- 8:30 a.m. - noon Saturday
McNairy County
- McNairy County Election Commission - 530 Mulberry Ave., Selmer
- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 9:00 a.m. - noon Saturday
Tipton County
- Tipton County Election Commission - 113 E. Church St., Covington
- First Baptist Church Atoka - 102 Kimbrough Ave., Atoka
- 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- 8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m Saturday
Shelby County
Shelby County has not yet published its times and locations for all its early voting sites, but there will be multiple locations open for early voting from October 14 through October 29.
ARKANSAS
Arkansas allows in-person early voting during the 15 days leading up to election day.
Each county has at least one early voting voting site during that time and some counties may offer voting at satellite locations as well. Some of the benefits of early voting include reduced crowds and voting at the location closest to your place of work instead of your assigned precinct. You may also change your name or update your voting address at the poll during early voting, conveniences not offered on election day.
For the November federal election, early voting starts on October 19 and runs through Monday, November 2. Remember: you need a photo I.D. to vote in Arkansas. Here are early voting dates and times by county:
Crittenden County
- Marion Fine Arts Center - 1 Patriot Dr., Marion
- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday
Cross County
- Wynne Fire Station - 1111 Falls Blvd., Wynne
- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday
Lee County
- Lee County Courthouse - 15 E. Chestnut St., Marianna
- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday
Mississippi County
- Mississippi County Election Center - 500 W. Chickasawba, Blytheville
- Manila Airport Community Center - 100 Airport Rd, Manila
- Leachville City Hall - 116 S. Main, Leachville
- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday
Phillips County
- Phillips County Clerk's Office - 620 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena
- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday
Poinsett County
- Poinsett County Courthouse Annex - 110 N. East St., Harrisburg
- Old Community Center (Oct. 24 ONLY) - 100 Poinsett Ave., Trumann
- First Baptist Church Marked Tree (Oct. 24 ONLY) - 412 Liberty St., Marked Tree
- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday
St. Francis County
- St. Francis County Clerk's Office - 313 S. Izard Suite 2, Forrest City
- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday
MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi does not offer any form of early voting. Absentee voting, either in person or by mail, is the only method of voting other than on election day.