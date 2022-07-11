Do employers have to give you time off to vote?

The answer to that question depends on where you live. It’s different for Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, is the federal and state general election, and for those who have not voted early or absentee, it will be time to hit the polls.

But is an employer required to give a voter time off to cast their ballots?

Federal law does not require employers give time off to vote. A bill was introduced in the U.S. House in April 2022 on the issue.

While federal law does not provide for time off to vote, some states do.

Here's a look at the Mid-South:

Tennessee

Under Tennessee Code 2-1-106, an employer must allow up to three hours to vote without a loss of pay. That is, unless polls are open three hours before or after that employee’s shift. However, for the rule to apply, employees must apply for voting leave with their employer before noon the day before the election. That means for the Nov. 8 election, employees must apply by noon on Nov. 7. And employers can specify which hours the employee may take.

Arkansas

Under Arkansas law, an employer is required to schedule enough time for an employee to vote on the day of the election. An employer is not required to pay for the time off to vote. Any employer who does not comply could be subject to a fine of $25 to $250.

Find more on page 20 of THIS document from the Arkansas government’s labor division.

Mississippi