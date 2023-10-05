Everything you need to know about the 2023 Memphis municipal elections

The first Memphis mayor's race not featuring a sitting mayor ends Oct. 5, and we have everything you need to know as you hit the polls.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most highly-anticipated Memphis elections in decades is here, with 17 candidates running to be the next Memphis mayor in the first mayor's race since 1971 to not feature a sitting mayor running for re-election.

Early voting has ended and the candidates are gearing up for Thursday, Election Day for the Memphis municipal elections.

As well as the race for mayor, all nine Memphis City Council seats are open, and most of them are contested races.

There’s a long list of candidates running for mayor and city council positions. In a crowded pool of 17 mayoral candidates, Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips recommends voters do their homework and get to know the candidates before getting to the polls. Find a sample ballot HERE.

ABC24 has been profiling candidates vying for the role of Memphis mayor, which can be found HERE.

Memphis Libraries also has provided a Meet the Candidates guide HERE.

Here's a quick guide to each race

Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Need to find your polling and district information? Click HERE.

You need a photo ID to vote in Tennessee.

The election commission said any of the following IDs can be used, even if expired:

A Tennessee State issued driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are NOT acceptable. That includes county- or city-issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and driver’s licenses issued by other states.

Check your registration status at https://sos.tn.gov/govotetn.

Learn what to expect when you head to the polls HERE.