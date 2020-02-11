FedExForum set up to process, scan historically high number of absentee/mail-in ballots Election Day

Nearly four times the amount of ballots were requested compared to 2016 total.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "When the Grizzlies offered this space, it was a godsend," Shelby County Election Commission spokesperson Suzanne Thompson said.

Instead of Memphis Grizzlies or Tigers basketball, a much different contest will play out on the FedExForum floor Election Day: democracy in action.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, as many as 29,000 returned absentee/mail-in ballots will be processed.

"It will be a long day, whether it's coffee, Coke, whatever your choice of caffeine is," Thompson said.

One box of 300 ballots at a time, a bipartisan group will be socially distanced at 100 tables, verifying and preparing the returned ballots.

"Anything we do has a party balance, so that each side knows the other is not doing anything untoward," Thompson said.

It’s #ElectionDay eve in Memphis & Shelby County, where @FedExForum is playing host to counting absentee ballots, more than the around 8000 for a typical election year in Shelby County. pic.twitter.com/pzOw6myl3a — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) November 2, 2020

The approved absentee/mail-in ballots, once they are opened and flattened, will then go to one of several scanners. Those results will be on a memory stick and won't be known until after the polls close, when those memory sticks are taken to election operations center and then tabulated.

"We are confident that everything is going to go as planned," Thompson said.

While those with Shelby County Election Commission reiterated Monday that there have been no credible threats to any Shelby County precincts or the FedExForum site, extra precautions will still be taken.

"Homeland Security has taken over security for the building. It has been and will be tomorrow swept for bombs. Everything is safe here and your votes will be tallied, just as how you cast them," Thompson said.

After a record turnout of more than 300,000 in-person votes during early voting, Shelby County election staff expects between 70,000 and 120,000 will vote in-person on Election Day.

If more than 70,000 people turnout Tuesday, it would break Shelby County's all-time turnout record set in 2006.

As of Saturday, about 3,300 requested absentee/mail-in ballots had not been received.

If you still have an absentee ballot, you are asked to mail it in person, with a postal office worker, at the Bartlett Post Office - the location where the Shelby County Election Commission receives/picks up its mail, by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Tennessee state law requires an absentee/mail-in ballot must be received by the time the polls close on Election Day to be counted.