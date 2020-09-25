Germantown's Aldermen debate is the Mid-South first debate since the pandemic started

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Debates are a part of election season and tonight our Richard Ransom hosted the Mid-South's first political debate since the pandemic.

Tonight’s debate was televised from city hall, with proper social distancing observed. And the Leadership Germantown Alumni Association sponsored the Forum.

Candidates for all three positions debated tonight answering questions about mixed-use development, funding the Germantown School district, and how to fix the rift that has been a part of the Board of Aldermen over the last few election cycles.