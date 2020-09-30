Are you registered to vote? Here's what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee

The deadline to register to vote is October 5.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline to register to vote in Tennessee is October 5 and the General Election is about a month away on November 3. To ensure your vote matters, it's important you have the right information before you cast your vote.

Many of you have asked if you can register to vote online or does it have to be a paper registration form. Linda Phillips, the Shelby County Election Commission administrator, explained now is good time to check if you are already registered to vote.

"If you have a driver's license, a gun permit, a learner permit, or an ID card from the state of Tennessee you can register online," Phillips said.

Those who are registering online, you must complete the form by midnight. If you plan to register in person, you must be at one of the election commission offices before 4:30 pm on October 5. If you mail it in, it must be postmarked by October 5, as well.

Phillips said in Tennessee you do not need to register with a particular party.

"When you vote in a primary election you select the ballot of the candidate you will most likely support in the General Election, but you’re not locked in if you change your mind in the next election," Phillips said.

TN VOTERS: The deadline to register to vote is October 5.

Registering online-you must complete the form by midnight. @LocalMemphis

Registering in person-you must be at one of the election commission offices before 4:30 pm on October 5

Mailing it in-must be postmarked by October 5 — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) September 30, 2020

She also recommends always keeping your address current on your registration. If you move, Phillips said you can update your address on Election Day, but you must go to your new precinct to do so.

"If you have moved to a different county outside of Shelby you do need to re-register in your new county," Phillips said.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is seven days before the election on October 27. However, Phillips recommends you request it two weeks in advance to ensure you will mail it back on time.

As of September 9, first-time voters are not required to vote in-person if they meet a legal reason to vote by-mail. Then Shelby County Election Commission has more on absentee voting on it's website.

If you would like information on voter registry in Mississippi, click here.