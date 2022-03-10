Here's where to register to vote in Tennessee before the deadline on Oct. 11

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 3. The State and Federal General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election is fast approaching.

Tennesseans have until Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, to register. For information on how to register, or to update and check registration status, go to GoVoteTN.gov. U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes at that website.

Voters can also download a paper registration application, which must be completed and mailed to the local county election commission or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

Voters will not be able to register on election day in Tennessee.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 3.

The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.