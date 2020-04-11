Historically high number of Shelby County absentee ballots scanned at FedExForum

Bipartisan teams spent more than 13 hours opening, flattening, and running more than 27,000 ballots through several scanning machines.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Shelby County election teams finished counting thousands of absentee ballots at a new location for the 2020 election: FedExForum.

The Memphis Grizzlies opened the space to allow more space for more teams to process those absentee ballots - four times higher than 2016 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The entire scanning process wrapped a little later than earlier projections.

The last of the ballots to be scanned were overseas military ballots, which take a little longer since they must be remade and then scanned.

The 100 teams of two started at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, processing an abnormally high volume of absentee ballots.

An envelope opening machine - which arrived Monday - sped up the most time consuming part of the process to start the day.

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 20,000 ballots were scanned and the several thousand ballots left were processed after that.

Elections leaders said the process ran smoothly and for the most part timely.

The ballot data on memory sticks were driven to the Shelby County Election Operations Center in east Memphis, where they were tabulated and included in the overall elections results.

JUST IN: @ShelbyVote administrator sends bipartisan teams home. It appears all of the absentee ballots have been scanned; if not, just a few remain. pic.twitter.com/FvcznA7HCi — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) November 4, 2020