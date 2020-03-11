How the election process works

If neither Biden nor Trump are handed an overwhelming victory it's likely we won't have a decision Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Adding to the anxiety of Election Day all the experts say they'll be surprised if there's a winner announced tomorrow in the U.S. Presidential race, but they also caution it's not the first time that's happened.

Remember Bush versus Gore in 2000?

That took more than a month until the U.S. Supreme Court intervened.

Not only will Shelby County voters go to the polls Tuesday for an historic election with their ballot selections in mind voters will leave with the unusual expectation that the outcome won't be known before the evening is over.

At FedEx Forum the Shelby County Election Commission will be tasked with counting a record 24,000 absentee ballots.

Early votes are recorded on memory sticks but won't be counted until the last in-person vote is cast on Election Day.

A Pew Research Center poll found only half of Americans are confident they'll see results within a day or two of the election and that's not a new or unusual thing.

The process allows up to 2 months for a pronounced winner.

So here's what to expect November 3rd.

If neither Biden nor Trump are handed an overwhelming victory it's likely we won't have a decision Tuesday night.

If the race is close and ballots are still coming in by mail that will likely slow the process of certifying a winner.

Remember, there are 230,000 polling places across the U.S..

In most states officials will be working to finalize results over the next several weeks with December 8th being the deadline to resolve any issues with ballots.

About a week later the Electoral College meets on December 14th to finalize overall results.

Whatever happens in that time the Constitution says a President must be sworn in on January 20th.

Remember an election isn't just a day, it's a process.