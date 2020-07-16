How in person voting will work in Shelby County for the upcoming election

Early voting starts July 17 and runs until August 1st. Election Day is August 6th.

This one is going to be a pip.

In a world where people are wearing masks and shields, and practicing social distancing, we are about to have an election.

Whenever you vote, the polls will look different, says Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips.

“The first thing you’ll notice,” she says, “... is all our tables and machines are socially distant. There will be a plexiglass shield between the voter and the worker. There will be single use pens. Voters don’t bring their own. There will be disposable styluses, so the voter won’t need to touch the machine.”

Linda Phillips has had to chance to watch the mistakes made in other early voting states. She says they hired more poll workers than normal.

“We have extra staff in case more people drop out at the last minute. I think we planned as well as we possibly can. We’ve considered as many contingencies as we possibly can.”

Now, let’s talk about masks. They will give you a mask, if you show up without one.

Phillips says, “Technically a voter who refuses to wear a mask does not lose their right to vote. We can think of them as being stupid humans,” Phillips says, “... but they have to be permitted to vote.”