Joe Biden supporters celebrate candidate’s strong showing in Tennessee, Shelby County

Former Vice President won not only Tennessee, but AR, NC, VA and AL across the South.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Dozens of Joe Biden supporters celebrated as the former Vice President won the state of Tennessee and racked up a sizable vote advantage across Shelby County precincts on Super Tuesday.

Those who gathered at Rec Room in Binghampton left with good vibes as Biden won Tennessee and Arkansas - along with other key wins across the South and places like Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Biden supporters in Memphis celebrated as Biden gave a Super Tuesday victory speech to supporters in California. They believed Biden’s sizable primary win in South Carolina Saturday served as a springboard with Memphis area volunteers.

Dozens canvassed neighborhoods to get out the vote Sunday afternoon, after a campaign event with Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden in the South Main area of downtown Memphis. Those efforts appear to have assisted Biden’s strong performance Tuesday night across Memphis area precincts.

"Joe really can connect with people and he really can get a wide variety and a large demographic because Memphis has diversity, Shelby County, so many different types of people and to be able to win a county like this, I think it's awesome and it shows that we really can win it all when it comes time in November,” Joe Biden supporter Sam Perlen said.