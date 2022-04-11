Judge denies injunction to open additional early voting locations in Shelby County

Sites for early voting will remain the same, a special judge ruled Monday in Chancery Court.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting sites in Shelby County will not change, a special judge ruled Monday, April 11 in a Chancery Court hearing in Downtown Memphis.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by the NAACP Memphis Branch, Up the Vote 901, and the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis against the Shelby County Election Commission.

The lawsuit claimed the commission is disenfranchising voters during early voting.

The Election Commission will remain the only polling place in downtown Memphis on the first day of early voting. Three days later, only five more will open.

The groups that filed the lawsuit wanted all - or more - polling places open for the first three days of early voting.