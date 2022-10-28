Landers' supporters were at an early voting location, reportedly intimidating voters by showing concealed handguns, and then a mayoral candidate stepped in to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting is currently underway, and on Tuesday around noon, there was reportedly a group of Landers' supporters at the Dee Brown Library voting location who were intimidating people and showing concealed handguns to people holding signs supporting Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Reports said that mayoral candidate Greg Henderson was at the scene and stepped in to calm the situation.

Henderson confirmed this via Twitter and added "Myself and a Frank supporter helped de-escalate the situation. Guns should never be at polling places and certainly should be flashed around to intimidate other poll workers or those trying to vote. There were several voters walking by uncomfortably."

In response to the altercation at the voting location, Landers said he was made aware of the situation that happened.

He went on to say, "It is my understanding that a number of supporters of Mayor Frank Scott were antagonistic toward our poll workers, who are members of Latinos for Landers.

We do not condone any intimidation or threatened violence at polling locations, or any place else in our city. Further, guns, or the appearance of guns, have no place at polling locations," he added.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s press team released a statement that said, "This incident where Steve Landers’ poll workers displayed a gun was witnessed by not only Frank Scott, Jr. campaign poll workers but another candidate in the race as well. We’re not surprised that Steve is trying to cover up yet another incident involving a gun."

"Thankfully, together with Mr. Henderson, our team was able to resolve this matter and no one was injured. Guns have no place at polling sites, nor should they be used to intimidate anyone trying to vote," they added.

Landers' also explained that he wanted to give personal thanks to those who helped de-escalate the situation, but he did not name Henderson.