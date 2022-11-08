Tracking results for Arkansas Issue 4 on election night

If passed, Issue 4 would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to possess up to one ounce at a time.

ARKANSAS, USA — One of the biggest and most debated issues on this year's midterm ballot in Arkansas is Issue 4, which is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

If passed, it would legalize marijuana for recreational use for people 21 and over, allowing them to possess up to one ounce of the drug at a time.

Polls close in Arkansas tonight beginning at 7:30 p.m., and results are expected to start coming in shortly afterward.

The medical marijuana dispensaries already in place would be authorized to sell the legalized product starting on March 8, 2023, and then 40 more licenses will be given out using a lottery system.

The bill traveled a rocky road to get onto the ballot and is the only citizen-initiated measure that made it this year after getting nearly 200,000 signatures— far more than the approximately 89,000 required.

It nearly met the same fate that all cannabis proposals met in past elections, except the 2016 vote for medical marijuana.

Arkansas could be the 20th state to legalize the drug for recreational use. Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota also have measures on their ballots for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana.

Like medical marijuana, If the bill passes, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division would then have to develop rules to regulate the industry, which has left those in opposition wary.

A vote yes on your ballot in Arkansas would:

Approve legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and over

Initiate a 10% tax on marijuana sales

Require new rules to be put in place to regulate sales

A vote no would oppose legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

