Voters to decide if term limits for Memphis mayor & council members should be extended

Tuesday, the city council agreed to let voters decide if the mayor and council members can serve three 4-year terms.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council wants voters to decide if term limits should be extended for the mayor and council members.

Tuesday, the city council agreed to let voters decide if the mayor and council members can serve three 4-year terms. Currently, the mayor and council are limited to two 4-year terms.

Council members debated whether the issue should be put into two separate referendums – one for the mayor, and one for the council.