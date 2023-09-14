Early Voting begins Friday | Here's where to find information on locations, times, and candidates

Early Voting runs Sept. 15 through Sept. 30, and the election is Oct. 5.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Early voting begins Friday, Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 30 for the Oct. 5 Election in Memphis.

There’s a long list of candidates running for mayor and city council positions. In a crowded pool of 17 mayoral candidates, Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips recommends voters do their homework and get to know the candidates before getting to the polls. Find a sample ballot HERE.

Early voting runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 16 and Sept. 23 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Polling locations are closed on Sundays. Find a list of polling locations and times HERE.

The last day to turn in absentee ballots is Sept. 28. Find the absentee form HERE.

