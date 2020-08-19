Memphis lawmaker shares experience speaking at DNC

State Senator Raumesh Akbari was among 17 "rising stars" to speak at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis lawmaker is sharing her experience in speaking at the Democratic National Convention this year as the party officially nominates Joe Biden for president.

This isn't Senator Raumesh Akbari's first time speaking at the Democratic National Convention. She did so back in 2016, but this all-virtual year was completely different.

“I was pretty excited, I didn’t expect it,” said Sen. Akbari. “It’s a smaller DNC this year. It’s not in person, they have 16 less hours of programming.”

Senator Akbari is helping to give the keynote speech Tuesday night along with 16 others who the Democratic Party says are among its "rising stars."

Akbari remembers her first DNC speech four years ago.

“The Tennessee delegation was there, my mom was there, you get to go on the big stage.”

But this year while there was no big stage, Akbari’s mom was still with her, but in the senator's living room.

“They sent us this massive black kit with different recording equipment in there,” said Akbari. “My sister held one of the cameras so she could get the back view. My mom did makeup. It was really special.”

Akbari said everything was a lot more relaxed this convention.

“They wanted it to be casual. No podiums, no suits just coming from where you are and I thought that was really neat. Hopefully, I gave it a little taste of Memphis.”

Akbari’s portion of the speech was focused on the two crises the nation is facing, the pandemic and racial inequality.

“I think some folks are just sick of Donald Trump,” said Memphis lawmaker. “A lot of folks have reached out to me from the republican party and they’re like listen I can’t vote for him again.”

That's why the convention has featured many Republicans who are crossing over for Biden. Akbari expects many more will do the same.