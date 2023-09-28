Memphis organization to provide free bus rides, poll party to help residents vote

Free bus rides will be offered Thursday, Sept. 28, from 2 - 6 p.m., and a Party at the Polls event will be held the following Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Voter Alliance (SCVA) is hosting two events this week to encourage citizens to vote in Memphis’ city elections as the last weekend of early voting approaches.

The Coalition Canvass and Party Bus Rides to the Polls event features free bus rides to voting locations across Memphis as SCVA partners with Haven to ensure that all eligible voters have access to the polls.

The bus rides will be offered on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 2 - 6 p.m., making stops at the following locations:

2:00 PM: Frayser - Ed Rice Community Center, 2935 N Watkins, 38127

3:30 PM: Hickory Hill - Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway Rd, 38115

5:00 PM: Midtown - Greater Lewis Baptist Church, 152 E Pkwy, 38104

Following is the Party at the Polls event, which will occur Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Lewis Street Missionary Baptist Church at 152 East Parkway, marking the last weekend of early voting for the Memphis Municipal Election.

The party will provide free food, live entertainment, giveaways, and more, giving residents another opportunity to cast their votes.