Memphis, Shelby County leaders & law enforcement plan, prepare for worst case election security scenarios

Training sessions in recent weeks addressed voter intimidation, disinformation and potential civil unrest.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "Everyone has the right to vote peacefully, this is what democracy looks like," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

"The integrity of your vote will be maintained," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland added.

That promise is not taken lightly, as hundreds of thousands of Shelby County voters make their voices heard this presidential election.

"There have not been any significant threats, we have had some acts of incivility outside of the polling location," Joe Young with the Shelby County Election Commission said.

To ensure a safe and civil environment, in recent weeks - including Tuesday - a team from Shelby County and the city of Memphis went over election security situations during early voting and before and after Election Day.

The situations included people being intimidated to vote, disinformation on social media ad a candidate who doesn't accept the results and there's civil unrest.

"Nothing is keeping us up at night because we are preparing, we are communicating," Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said.

Director Rallings said while law enforcement across Shelby County won't stand guard at voting precincts, they'll be on constant standby and always close by.

"You may see our squad cars driving through early voting locations, you may see them on Election Day, but they are just there to make sure everything is peaceful," Shelby County Chief Deputy Scott Wright said.