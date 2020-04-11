Mississippi voters who waited hours at polling precincts didn't get discouraged before casting their ballot

Voters said no matter how long the wait, it was worth it for their vote.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Polling precincts all across northern Mississippi had record long lines on Election Day. People stood in line for upwards of four hours at a few locations.

This election has been incredibly meaningful for a lot of voters, especially young voters. Grayson Henry turned 18-years-old in April and quickly registered to vote so she could cast her first ballot in a presidential election.

"It was exciting," Henry said.

She said, as a woman, she feels it's important that she makes a point of casting her ballot in honor of the women who fought for their rights.

"I thought it was important to express my opinions," Henry said.

She waited three hours in line at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church polling place in Olive Branch. She was not going to let a long wait discourage her from doing her civic duty.

"I think it’s important to express your opinion when you have the opportunity," Henry said.

The sense of importance for this election spanned across all generations. Dedicated voter Larry Smith said he has never missed out on voting in a presidential election. He said the long lines were unlike any other election.

"Take a look at all this crowd right here," Smith said. "Today is probably one of the most important elections of the century."

Check out this line of #voters at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Olive Branch!



The average wait has been 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours since 5 am.



Not one said the long wait was going to discourage them from #voting.@LocalMemphis #ElectionDay #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/lnBLWolWAT — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) November 3, 2020

Both Henry and Smith agree it is time for Mississippi to allow for early voting to minimize the wait at the polls. However, Smith said seeing all those people voicing their opinions was special.

"I’m proud for America," Smith said.

Henry said it's a privilege to vote and added that no one should ever be discouraged by thinking their vote does not matter.