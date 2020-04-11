Mississippians vote to legalize medical marijuana

Initiative 65, which passed, was the less restrictive of two measures that would have legalized medical marijuana in some capacity.

JACKSON, Mississippi — Mississippians have voted in favor of legalizing medical marijuana.

Initiative 65 amends the Mississippi Constitution to allow the prescription by a doctor of up to 5 ounces of marijuana per month for people who suffer from more than 20 medical conditions.

The Mississippi Department of Health will issue medical marijuana identification cards to allow patients to obtain medical marijuana from licensed treatment centers.

Marijuana sales can be taxed at 7%, the current state sales tax rate.