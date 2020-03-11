Mississippians will vote whether to legalize medical marijuana, but the language on the referendum isn't so easy to understand

Mississippi could join Arkansas as the second Mid-South state to legalize medical marijuana.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Mississippians on Tuesday will vote whether or not to legalize medical marijuana. The language on the ballot asking voters what they support is unclear in terms of the plan, if it's approved.

The referendum contains two questions. The first dealing with whether voters even support legalizing marijuana for medical use.

If voters check 'yes,' then they will have to decide between two ways of implementing the new law, known as Initiative 65. A vote in favor of the initiative will only count if an option for how it will be implemented is selected.

A group called Medical Marijuana 2020 got the initiative on the ballot. Jamie Grantham, the communications director for the organization, said this would offer patients with debilitating illnesses another option for care.

"Initiative 65 was put on the ballot by almost a quarter-million signatures from Mississippians who want a medical marijuana program," Grantham said.

There are two options for who will roll out the medical marijuana program in the state if it is passed.

Item 65 is much more comprehensive Grantham said. It puts the state health department in charge, contains deadlines for when it must start, and even specifies 22 illnesses that would qualify for a marijuana prescription.

The other choice is 65A, which is much less specific and leaves the decisions for the plan up to state lawmakers.

"It does not include a start date, it doesn’t include a list of debilitating medical conditions, it doesn’t include a framework for how it would function," Grantham said.

Desoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said he does not like either option and recommends voters just vote 'no.' He argued this initiative would do more harm than good.

"We are really concerned about this bill," Rasco said. "We’re definitely going to vote 'no' for 65."

Rasco is worried that legalizing medical marijuana could have a ripple effect like in other epidemics, such as opioids.