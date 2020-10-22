Nashville preps for Pres. Trump, Biden final presidential debate Thursday night

Crews are busy assembling the stage inside the Curb Event Center on Belmont University's campus. Road closures on campus and in nearby neighborhoods began Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In Middle Tennessee, preparations are underway for the final presidential debate in Nashville.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will debate Thursday night on Belmont's University campus.

Campus is looking extra special for debate week! Check out the lights ⭐️ #belmontdebate2020 pic.twitter.com/nWmSCPPYMA — Belmont University (@BelmontUniv) October 19, 2020

Crews are busy assembling the stage inside the Curb Event Center on campus.

Meanwhile, road closures on campus and in nearby neighborhoods began Wednesday.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: To secure motorcade routes for the presidential debate at @BelmontUniv, intermittent temporary road closures will take place in Nashville Thursday. Officers will work to minimize the inconvenience by reopening roads as they can. Travel delays should be expected. pic.twitter.com/nvuRA2FNKV — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 21, 2020

Metro Nashville Police Department said more than 700 police personnel are involved in the upcoming debate.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said they've taken action to control the coronavirus ahead of the debate.

Heath officials have also said temperature checks, surgical grade masks and social distancing will be required.

COVID-19, race in America and climate change are just a few of the hot topics candidates will discuss.

Here's how this final debate will work:

The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments.

Each candidate will have two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate.

This is new. Each candidates' microphone will be cut-off while the other delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

Any interruptions during the open debate portion will count against their time.

The changes come after the chaotic first debate where there were frequent interruptions.