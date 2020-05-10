If you registered but it has been a while since you actually voted, you may have been purged.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Election Day is just 30 days away.

Monday, October 5 is your last chance to register to vote in the all-important November election.

It is not just the deadline for those who need to register, but anyone who needs to re-register.

We've put links to verify your registration in Tennessee, Arkansas or Mississippi up there.

In Arkansas, you can register in person Monday at your county clerk's office.

In Mississippi, you'll go to the circuit clerk's officer. You can also print a form and mail it in, but it must be postmarked October 5th at the latest.

In Tennessee, you can drop off your registration forms in person at your local election office before the close of business or pit it in the mail before last collection today.

Tennessee is the only local state that allows you to register online. That registration is open until midnight tonight.