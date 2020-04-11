x
President Trump wins Tennessee, secures 11 electoral votes

Trump's win continued a string of GOP victories in the Volunteer State.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump has won Tennessee against Democrat Joe Biden, claiming the state's 11 electoral votes.

Republicans currently hold every statewide office and control supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. 

The last time the state swung for a Democratic nominee was in 1996 when Bill Clinton was on the ballot with Tennessean Al Gore.

 Four years ago, Trump won Tennessee by 26 percentage points.

