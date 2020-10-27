Will young voters decide the Presidential election?

Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin spoke to a few first-time Presidential election voters.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Pew Research Center, Generation Z, Millennials, and Generation X voters outvoted older generations in the 2018 midterms. So, will they do it again this November?

While that remains to be seen, seeing young people excited about voting is local good news. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin spoke to a few first-time Presidential election voters.

"I'm excited and proud to say that in this upcoming election, I will be a first-time voter," said Kendall Wilson.

Wilson is a student at Ole Miss. She'll be casting her ballot for the first time in a Presidential election.

"It gives us a chance to use our voice that people have been trying to silence for years. We have the chance to change the current state of America," said Wilson.

The same goes for Tennessee-born Lauren King.

"Voting is a way that our voices can be heard. It's the way that we can see change that we want to see. Voting not only affects our generation, but it also affects the generations to come after us, so it's very important to get out and vote and let our voices be heard," said King.

And according to the Pew Research's Fact Tank, "As the presidential election fast approaches, interest is building over the impact Generation Z voters who will make up one-in-ten eligible voters," this November. Generation Z voters are eighteen (18) to twenty-three (23) years old. Reasons they give for young people wanting to vote this election are racial injustice protests, the economy, and healthcare.

"It's very important for me to go out there and express my voice loudly. And now that I'm finally able to be at the forefront of change, I can't help but to jump at the opportunity. So, with that being said, I encourage everyone to get up and go vote. Exercise that right as citizens," said first-time Presidential voter Matthew Carter.

And young people being involved in our democracy and voting, regardless of who they're casting a ballot for, is local good news.